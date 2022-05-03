Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called for millions to “stand up and make their voices heard” over the leaked draft Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It’s time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We’re not going back — not ever,” she tweeted.

After half an hour after Politico’s report on the leak, fence barricades went up in front of the Supreme Court.

Right now: Barricades are up around the Supreme Court building, just minutes after reports from Politico were leaked indicating SCOTUS has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/LxR9rbs6TF — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) May 3, 2022

Pro-abortion activists chanted: “When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back!” “Pack the courts!” and “What do we want? Abortion. When do we want it? Now!”

Anti-abortion activists chanted: “Hey hey ho ho — Roe v. Wade has got to go!”

