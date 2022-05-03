Joe Biden Reacts to Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Leak: ‘Basic Fairness’ Demands Legal Abortion

President Joe Biden reacted Tuesday to the Supreme Court leak suggesting the court would overturn Roe v. Wade, describing abortion as “basic fairness” for Americans.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said in a written statement released by the White House.

The president called abortion an “intensely personal decision” and said the government should not interfere.

Biden was slow to react to the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion on Roe v. Wade written by Justice Samuel Alito published Monday night while others were quick to respond.

The president said in his statement he was uncertain whether it was genuine or if it reflected the final decision by the Supreme Court.

The president vowed he would direct his “Gender Policy Council” to explore ways to respond using executive action to defend abortion rights.

“We will be ready when any ruling is issued,” he promised.

Biden also urged elected officials and voters to rally to defend abortion rights if the Court ruled against Roe v. Wade, particularly in the congressional midterm elections.

“At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law,” he concluded.