Rep. Tim Ryan Wins Democrat Primary for Ohio’s U.S. Senate Seat

Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan (OH) won the nomination in his party’s primary for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, according to the Associated Press at 7:56 p.m. EDT.

Ten-term Democrat congressman Ryan will advance from the crowded Democrat primary in Ohio for the U.S. Senate seat left open by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

Ryan had the backing of the state’s other senator, Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (OH). Given the congressman’s long history in the lower chamber, he has worked with Brown in the past. The Democrats put a lot of time and effort behind Ryan, as they see him as one of their only chances of flipping the seat from Republican to Democrat.

The Democrat Senate hopeful will face the winner of the equally crowded Republican primary in the November general election. The Republican primary is filled with J.D. Vance, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, as well as three others who sought the former president’s backing — Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, and Jane Timken — and Matt Dolan.

While the Republican candidates represent different directions for the future of the GOP base in the state, the Democrat hopeful has demonstrated his far-left side.

Ryan has a history of wanting to get rid of the filibuster rule — requiring 60 votes to pass legislation, giving the minority party a chance to argue the legislation instead of sidelining them — which he has done by going on air on MSNBC to talk about the filibuster and claiming that the Senate is “broke.”

Most recently, on Monday night, Ryan released a statement claiming that the Senate should “end the filibuster” in a move to embrace the far-left side of his party before the polls opened the following day.

This Senate election could decide the outcome of who is in the upper chamber majority past the midterm election, as the Senate is currently split down the middle, 50/50. Each side only needs one more senator to win the majority and have control of the Senate.

