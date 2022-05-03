Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) reacted to a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade being leaked to the press stating “seeking to place outside political pressure on the Court and the justices” is “dangerous, despicable, and damaging.”

“The Supreme Court is not like the other branches of government; it is not a political body,” Sen. Lee asserted in his statement. “Deliberation and the maintenance of decorum and confidentiality are vital to the free operation of justices and the judicial system.”

“To violate an understanding that has held for the entire modern history of the Court — seeking to place outside political pressure on the Court and the justices themselves — is dangerous, despicable, and damaging,” the senator affirmed.

“I hope and pray that what appears to be Justice Alito’s well-written and well-reasoned draft in fact reflects the majority view of the Court,” Sen. Lee added.

On Monday, one of the greatest scandals to ever hit the highest court in the United States unfolded when a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press.

“The document leaked to Politico is almost certainly an authentic draft opinion by J. Alito that reflects what he believes at least 5 members of the Court have voted to support — overruling Roe,” the SCOTUSblog proclaimed Monday night. “But as Alito’s draft, it does not reflect the comments or reactions of other Justices.”

The leak is seen by many as a possible attempt to intimidate one or more justices to reverse their vote or to ignite a radical left-wing brushfire to pack the Supreme Court before Democrats lose Congress in November’s midterm elections.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” the purported draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito reads.

The document also quotes late Justice Antonin Scalia, who said, “The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting,” adding, “That is what the Constitution and the rule of law demand.”

