The wife of never-Trump Ohio Senate candidate Matt Dolan asked Democrats to vote for him in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

“ANYONE can vote tomorrow! Just walk into your polling place and ask for a Republican ballot. Fill in the bubble for Matt and walk out,” Jessica Maggard Hart wrote Monday on Facebook.

“I‘d prefer to keep FB to horse and dog photos and funny posts, but sometimes things are truly important,” the candidate’s wife continued. “Matt wants to move Ohio FORWARD. Every other candidate wants to look back to 2020. If you want Ohio to be THE focus of this campaign, please vote tomorrow.”

The Dolan family strategy of pushing Democrats to vote for Dolan in the GOP primary was encouraged in April by a far-left blog, Daily Kos. "Even if you are a registered Democrat, you will still be given the option to choose a Republican Ballot," the blog explained why Democrats should vote for Dolan:

Matt Dolan is a Republican State Senator from the Cleveland Suburbs. While his four rivals have gone to extreme lengths to suck up to former President Trump, begging for his endorsement, Dolan has focused on the people of Ohio. He’s the only Republican Senate candidate that admits President Biden fairly won the 2020 election and says Republicans need to move on from Trump’s cult of personality and turn their focus back to policy. Dolan has a spine and will govern as an individual rather than a partisan hack. Dolan’s competitors are incredibly unqualified.

Sunday polling of the Senate primary race shows J.D. Vance with the outright lead over Josh Mendel and Dolan. Twenty-six percent of likely Ohio voters support Vance in the seven-way primary. Mandel marked third place with 20 percent of the polling. Dolan was second with 22 percent support. Dolan has appeared to surge in the last days of the race.

Dolan, an anti-American First candidate, has downplayed the significance of Trump’s influence in the Republican Party. Dolan is also endorsed by prominent left-leaning state paper, Cleveland.com. “Dolan is results-oriented and the only candidate with effective legislative experience, the gravitas we should expect from a senator and a clear vision of what he wants to do once he gets to Washington,” the paper wrote.