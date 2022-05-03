The wife of never-Trump Ohio Senate candidate Matt Dolan asked Democrats to vote for him in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
“ANYONE can vote tomorrow! Just walk into your polling place and ask for a Republican ballot. Fill in the bubble for Matt and walk out,” Jessica Maggard Hart wrote Monday on Facebook.
Matt Dolan is a Republican State Senator from the Cleveland Suburbs. While his four rivals have gone to extreme lengths to suck up to former President Trump, begging for his endorsement, Dolan has focused on the people of Ohio. He’s the only Republican Senate candidate that admits President Biden fairly won the 2020 election and says Republicans need to move on from Trump’s cult of personality and turn their focus back to policy. Dolan has a spine and will govern as an individual rather than a partisan hack. Dolan’s competitors are incredibly unqualified.
Both Mandel and Vance have received high-quality endorsements from conservatives. Vance has won the endorsement of Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Mandel’s endorsements include Club for Growth and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).
The primary on Tuesday, May 3, will determine which Republican will compete in the general election on November 8 to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).
