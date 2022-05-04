Joe Biden Claims MAGA GOP Could Ban Contraception and Gay, Transgender Children from Schools

President Joe Biden on Wednesday used the news suggesting the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade to warn that Republicans would not stop at banning abortion.

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” he asked in response to a question from reporters at the White House.

The president said Republicans would likely try to ban gay and transgender children from schools.

“What happens if you have – state changes the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?” he asked. “Is that legit?”

The president painted an ominous picture of a “MAGA Republican” party that would try to control what American citizens were doing in private.

Biden recalled his debates with former President Ronald Reagan’s Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork on abortion in the 1980s.

WAR ON BEATING HEARTS: Joe Biden announced a “whole-of-government effort” on Thursday to fight the latest Texas ban on abortions of an unborn child with a heartbeat. https://t.co/jHrOHQsV34 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2021

“I believe I have the rights that I have, not because the government gave them to me, which you believe, but because I am a child of God, I exist,” Biden said, recalling his argument against Bork about the right to abortion.

Biden’s argument is one commonly used by the left to scare Americans against judicial nominees who believe in an originalist interpretation of the Constitution.

The president suggested Republicans were among those arguing “that there is no right of privacy” citing Bork’s opposition to the Griswold v. Connecticut decision allowing couples to use contraception without government regulation.

“That got struck down. Griswold was thought to be a bad decision by Bork and my guess is the guys on the Supreme Court now,” he said.