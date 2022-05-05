Watch Live: Pro-Life Activists Outside SCOTUS Justice Alito’s House to Thank Him

Pro-life activists gathered outside U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s House on Thursday to show gratitude and support after the Court reportedly decided to overrule the landmark abortion case, Roe v. Wade.

On Monday, Politico reported on a draft Supreme Court opinion written by Alito that signaled the Court intended to overrule its 1973 decision Roe v. Wade.

Alito’s draft came to the “inescapable conclusion” that “a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”

“The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” the draft said. “Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the draft’s authenticity on Tuesday, but noted the leak does not represent the final view of the Court.

After the draft leaked, pro-life and pro-abortion activists gathered outside the Supreme Court to support their respective positions.

The pro-life activists gathered outside of Alito’s house may again run into radical pro-abortion activists tonight, as it is rumored the pro-abortion activists plan to protest at Alito’s house this evening as well.

Photos taken outside Justice Alito’s D.C. home Thursday evening by Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie.