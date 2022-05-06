Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is calling out a Biden senior adviser at the Department of Energy that the Senate approved on Thursday to run the agency’s nuclear program as a “leftwing radical,” which is revealed in Katy Huff’s social media posts.

Here’s the left wing radical the Senate is voting on today to run America’s nuclear policy – this is her accusing @GregAbbott_TX of trying to murder her sister with #covid19 https://t.co/OlpwCsDO1c — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 5, 2022

“Here’s the left wing radical the Senate is voting on today to run America’s nuclear policy – this is her accusing @GregAbbott_TX of trying to murder her sister with #covid19,” Hawley tweeted on Thursday.

“My twin sister runs a steakhouse in my home state of Texas,” Huff tweeted. “35yo restaurant workers are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The TX governor has just raised restaurant capacity to 100% and lifted the mask requirement. A public official is attempting to murder my sister.”

Hawley also tweeted out a Huff anti-police post and a post in support of Black Lives Matter “work stoppages and walkouts.”

Here she is attacking the police pic.twitter.com/zQZcW4NkIs — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 5, 2022

Here she is promoting the Black Lives Matter organization and urging work stoppages & walkouts pic.twitter.com/qmNtY1PSMa — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 5, 2022

Here she is talking about the “intersection of nuclear energy with feminist epistemologies” and “centering justice” pic.twitter.com/IfY3FF4tKJ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 5, 2022

“Here she is talking about the ‘intersection of nuclear energy with feminist epistemologies’ and ‘centering justice,’” Hawley posted on Twitter about a Huff tweet from March, 2021.

“My heart is full of the richness of possible learnings (and unlearnings!) that we’ll all learn from @deniadjokic‘s presentation to our @illinoisNPRE seminar today at the intersection of nuclear energy with feminist epistemologies, centering justice, ways of knowing, care…” Huff tweeted.

My heart is full of the richness of possible learnings (and unlearnings!) that we'll all learn from @deniadjokic's presentation to our @illinoisNPRE seminar today at the intersection of nuclear energy with feminist epistemologies, centering justice, ways of knowing, care… — katy huff (@katyhuff) March 16, 2021

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that she is pleased that the Senate confirmed Huff to be Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy.

I, too, am grateful to the Senate for today's vote, just as I am grateful to @SecGranholm , the president, my friends, colleagues, students, and family for having confidence in me. My aim will be to make you all, and our nation, proud. https://t.co/aVNAjPsRgJ — katy huff (@katyhuff) May 5, 2022

Huff’s bio on the DOE website shows that she has technical knowledge and experience but her appointment is political.

Other tweets on Huff’s Twitter account highlight fighting climate change and Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter