Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” Rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday, May 6.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

Save America Announces J.D. Vance as Special Guest Speaker in Greensburg, Pennsylvaniahttps://t.co/8K5MPLp8eP pic.twitter.com/oBuv47tSw8 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 5, 2022

Friday’s rally will be Trump’s first appearance with Mehmet Oz, whom the former president endorsed in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race on April 9. Oz is scheduled to share the speaking stage along with Dinesh D’Souza, director of 2000 Mules – which will be screened before the program begins; Mike Lindel, CEO of MyPillow; and Reps. Jim Bognet (R-PA), John Joyce (R-PA), Mike Kelly (R-PA), and Alex Mooney (R-WV).

Also scheduled to speak at Friday’s rally is J.D. Vance, who is fresh off his victory to be Ohio’s Republican nominee for Senate this November.

The Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate is set to take place on May 17.

