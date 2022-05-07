Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating in Delaware Underwater by 3 Points

President Biden’s approval rating is underwater in his home state of Delaware, a Thursday Civiqs poll found.

Biden’s favorability rating in Delaware is 46 percent, while his disapproval rating is 49 percent. Biden’s net approval rating in his home state is negative three points.

Biden’s approval rating, where he was a senator for 36 years, has shrunk in recent weeks. In April, Biden’s approval rating was 50 percent in Delaware, dropping from 62 percent at a similar time last year, a Morning Consult poll revealed.

In 41 states, the president is underwater, according to the Civiqs poll. Biden holds a net positive approval rating in Democrat states like Vermont, California, Washington, New York, and Maryland. However, in Rhode Island, Biden’s net approval rating is just +3 points. In Illinois, Biden’s net approval rating is +1.

Biden’s highest disapproval rating is in Wyoming (77 percent) and West Virginia (75 percent). Biden’s respective ratings are important because Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are facing political headwinds.

In Wyoming, Cheney is running for reelection against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman. Cheney has allied herself with Democrats and refused to support America First policies, which are very popular.

Former President Trump has scheduled a rally for Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. MDT on Memorial Day weekend to boost support for Hageman. The primary will be held on August 16.

West Virginia, a state that voted for Trump in 2020 by nearly 40 points, is represented by Democrat Manchin. The senator has routinely opposed many but not all of Biden’s radical initiatives.

For instance, Manchin opposes nuking the filibuster to codify abortion with a simple majority vote. Manchin also opposes Biden’s Green New Deal-like energy agenda, which would transpose the American economy from capitalism to socialism.

