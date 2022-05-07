Radical Abortion Activists Block Entrance to New York City Church 

A group of radical pro-abortion activists blocked the entrance to Manhattan’s Basilica of Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral days after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leaked that signaled the Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-Life Catholics in the community have gathered for Mass and a rosary procession to a Planned Parenthood one block away from the church nearly every month for the past 14 years to protest this nation’s abortion laws. However, the group of Catholics were met by pro-abortion activists who blocked the church doors on Saturday.

The pro-abortion radicals were reportedly singing and chanting, “Thank God for abortion,” as they blocked the church’s entrance.

"Thank God for Abortion, Thank God for abortion" pro-abortion rights activists sing outside Bmasilica of Old St. Patrick in New York in opposition to a pro-abortion faith group that try to deter patients seeking abortions at the nearby Planned Parenthood. Video by Karla Cote pic.twitter.com/SG98yYiBbz — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 7, 2022

One protester, who reportedly goes by “Crackhead Barney,” arrived at the church doors in a bathing suit stuffed with baby dolls to mock pregnancy and abortion.

NYC performer Crackhead Barney made an appearance as Pro-choice protesters faced off Pro-life group outside NYC Church Video by Karla Cote (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL) pic.twitter.com/7m85hH3KYU — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 7, 2022

“Help me abort my babies,” she reportedly said as she danced on the floor in front of the church doors. This protester also reportedly “seemed to be looking for a fight,” and repeatedly called the church’s priest a “b**ch.”

The most disturbing scene this morning outside Old St. Patrick’s may have been a woman who was mocking pregnancy and abortion, using dolls to represent her “aborted babies” pic.twitter.com/uvXWuf2xHl — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) May 7, 2022

NEW YORK: Pro-abortion activist shows utter display of lack of humanity in front of individuals praying at a Catholic Church. pic.twitter.com/P2df1GNLU6 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 7, 2022

As the National Review’s Kathryn Jean Lopez, who attended the protest, detailed:

The gal in the bathing suit certainly seemed to be looking for a fight, imploring the priest, Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal — who she repeatedly referred to as “b**ch” — to come out and face her. … A few of us did make it over to Planned Parenthood. Fr. Fidelis in particular was continuously heckled. Childish stuff, mostly, making fun of the fact that his religious name is not his birth name.

Some Catholics on the scene kept calm and responded to the pro-abortion protesters by praying and singing hymns.

Overwhelmingly bigger numbers of Pro-abortion activists gathered and a smaller number of Anti-abortion group including America First member, who prayed at the entrance of the church. pic.twitter.com/Z9HzNoSK0n — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 7, 2022

Pro-abortion activists have called for nationwide protests at churches this weekend after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion was leaked on Monday. Alito’s draft comes to the “inescapable conclusion” that “a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”