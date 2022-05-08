Actress Rosanna Arquette: ‘Satanic’ SCOTUS Seeking to ‘Traffic Babies’

Republicans will “traffic babies” for financial gain in the event the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, according to left-wing Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette, who deemed conservative Supreme Court justices in favor of overturning the landmark abortion case a “satanic force.”

“No, it’s not hysterical or alarmist,” Arquette wrote in a Saturday tweet. “They will traffic babies that many women can’t afford to keep.”

The 62-year-old Pulp Fiction actress went on to highlight the broad financial market tied to international organ trafficking.

“There is a huge money making market world wide for babies and behind that is organ trafficking,” she added, before labeling the majority of Supreme Court justices “officially the satanic force.”

No ,it’s not hysterical or alarmist ,They will traffic babies that many women can’t afford to keep .There is a huge money making market world wide for babies and behind that is organ trafficking the majority Supreme Court justices are officially the satanic force. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 7, 2022

In 2015, Abby Johnson, a Planned Parenthood community services director-turned-pro-life activist, said that “harvesting” organs and tissue is “a big business” for the nonprofit abortion chain.

As Breitbart News reported in July 2020, unsealed video clips of the testimony of officials from Planned Parenthood and others in the abortion industry revealed disturbing details of infants surviving abortion and either being left to die or having their organs harvested.

On Tuesday, in a since-deleted tweet, Arquette expressed her belief that with Roe v. Wade potentially on the cusp of being overturned, “millions of women” in the U.S. are now looking to flee the country “for good.”

Last year, Arquette asked her then-nearly 200k Twitter followers how many U.S. Supreme Court justices are members of the Ku Klux Klan, seemingly unaware that Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black had been a KKK member.

Black was a Democrat senator from Alabama, nominated by Democrat President Franklin D. Roosevelt and confirmed by a Democrat majority senate.

Arquette’s remarks come as many Hollywood celebrities sound off in favor of abortion after Politico leaked the Supreme Court decision indicating that Roe v. Wade could be potentially over.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.

