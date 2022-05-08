Watch Live: Mother’s Day Protest – Pro-Life, Pro-Abortion Activists Clash Outside SCOTUS

Pro-life and pro-abortion activists are confronting one another outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, Sunday morning.

Sunday’s Mother’s Day protest follows a string of drastic measures being taken by far left radicals to protest the Court’s expected decision to repeal Roe v. Wade.

On Saturday, pro-abortion activists blocked entrance to a New York City church and gathered outside the homes of several U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Protesters have arrived to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home chanting “No uterus, no opinion” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/yyeShldmC0 — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) May 7, 2022