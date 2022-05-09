Alabama Ban on Gender Transition Surgery, Drugs for Children Takes Effect

An Alabama law making it a felony to conduct gender transition surgeries or provide puberty blockers and other hormone treatments to children under the age of 19 took effect Monday, carrying a sentence of up to ten years in prison for those convicted.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed the Alabama Vulnerable Child Protection Act into law in April, telling opponents like White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “Alabama will continue protecting our kids and not letting out-of-state liberals like Jen Psaki and the Biden White House tell us what to do.”

“Our state is prepared to defend our values,” Ivey continued. “Like I said, we need to focus on properly developing our children into the adults God intended them to be.”

Several transgender groups have been challenging the bill and are seeking a temporary injunction on its taking effect — but federal district Judge Liles Burke on Sunday made no overture toward blocking the measure.

The groups that filed the lawsuit, including GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders and Human Rights Campaign, say the law will do “immediate and irreparable” harm to the plaintiffs, who include four “transgender youth,” two doctors, and a minister. President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice led by Attorney General Merrick Garland has also joined the case against the Alabama law.

Alabama is the first state to successfully implement such a measure, as the Arkansas legislature attempted a similar protection only to meet the veto of the Natural State’s governor Asa Hutchinson (R).

Relatedly, Ivey signed another child protection bill banning the discussion of sexual orientation in K-5 classrooms as well as requiring children use the restroom that aligns with their biological sex.

The Biden administration has been pushing hard for sex change surgeries and providing hormone treatments to children, with the White House calling it “crucial to overall health and well-being.”

The White House published a transgender fact sheet stocked with “resources” to honor “Transgender Day of Visibility” from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, “The most heinous option involves transforming children’s bodies via irreversible surgeries with the goal of ‘aligning their outward physical traits with their gender identity.'”

In other words, the Biden administration is promoting cutting off young girls’ breasts and fashioning fake penises out of the tissue of another body part.

