The Biden administration on Thursday released several documents promoting transgender sex-reassignment surgeries and hormone treatments for children, calling the measures “crucial to overall health and well-being.”

The White House published a transgender fact sheet stocked with “resources” to honor “Transgender Day of Visibility” from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). One such resource is from the Office of Population Affairs (OPA) which is part of HHS, entitled “Gender-Affirming Care and Young People” and contains a chart with “affirming care” options, a far-left euphemism intended to make the mutilation of children sound like a compassionate course of action.

The most heinous option involves transforming children’s bodies via irreversible surgeries with the goal of “aligning their outward physical traits with their gender identity.” The procedures listed include “top surgery — to create male typical chest shape or enhance breasts,” and “bottom surgery — surgery on the genitals or reproductive organs.” The OPA also listed “facial feminizations,” and “other procedures.” The document does not include more grotesque aspects of these surgeries where young girls’ breasts are cut off, genitalia are chemically removed, and fake penises built from the tissue of another body part.

The chart also recommends puberty blockers and hormone therapy. “Social affirmation,” is also encouraged and consists of “adopting gender-affirming hairstyles, clothing, name, gender pronouns, and restrooms and other facilities.” HHS claims “early gender-affirming care” “ allows these confused children to “focus on social transitions” and says it helps decrease “adverse mental health outcomes” like suicide.

Gendermapper Volunteers confirm double mastectomy on 13 year old- doctor performs top and bottom surgery on minors. Share and watch. pic.twitter.com/gY5yWw47KH — TheGenderMapper (@GenderMapper) June 14, 2021

The OPA ends by insisting that familial and peer support is “crucial” for ensuring positive outcomes, and that a lack of parental support could result in negative outcomes like “suicide.”

“Lack of such support can result in rejection, depression and suicide, homelessness, and other negative outcomes,” the OPA concludes.

Another subset of the HHS, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN) released a document similar to the OPA entitled “Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care.” The NCTSN also recommends “gender-affirming care,” including supposed “evidence-based interventions such as puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones.”

Contrary to the Biden administration’s claims, scientists have found that neither “gender-affirming hormone treatment” nor “gender-affirming surgery” decreased the need for mental health services of those claiming to be transgender. Other studies have found that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and sex transition surgeries do not prevent suicide or improve mental health in gender dysphoric young people.

Both documents made sure to state that these treatments are “neither child maltreatment nor malpractice” — likely a response to Republican-sponsored legislation and directives labeling sex change surgeries for minors “child abuse.”

President Joe Biden himself tweeted a video address on Thursday in support of the transgender activist agenda and adding to the far-left’s assault on parental rights.

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

“To parents of transgender children, affirming your child’s identity is one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy,” Biden claimed with no evidence.

Biden also said his administration will combat a GOP-led campaign to keep men who identify as women from competing in women’s sports, calling those laws “simply wrong” and “hateful.”

“[My administration is] “standing up for transgender equality in the classroom, on the playing field, at work, in our military, in our housing and health care systems – everywhere,” he said.

The Biden administration pushed several other pro-transgender policies forward on Thursday, after the HHS became the first federal agency to fly a baby blue and baby pink “trans pride flag” on its grounds — right below the American flag.

Discrimination against transgender people has no place in this country. @HHSGov will continue to do everything in our power to protect the health care of transgender people, including their access to gender-affirming care. https://t.co/0Az3rQq7EK — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) March 31, 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced plans to kneel to the left’s radical transgender movement, adopting “gender neutral” screening at its checkpoints to better suit transgender, nonbinary, and “gender-nonconforming” passengers. Additionally, beginning April 11, U.S. passport applications will include an “X” gender marker.

The White House is also working to expand the availability of the “X” gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs, and will make it easier for anyone to change their gender information in Social Security Administration records. Visitors to the White House will soon be able to select an “X” gender marker option in the White House Worker and Visitor Entry System, which is used to conduct screening background checks for visitors to the executive mansion.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter.