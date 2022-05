President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is underwater in 46 states, including the typically dark blue California, according to the CIVIQS rolling job approval average.

Alabama: 25 percent approval, 66 percent disapproval

Alaska: 30 percent approval, 62 percent disapproval

Arizona: 33 percent approval, 58 percent disapproval

Arkansas: 25 percent approval, 67 percent disapproval

California: 41 percent approval, 47 percent disapproval

Colorado: 36 percent approval, 53 percent disapproval

Connecticut: 40 percent approval, 50 percent disapproval

Delaware: 40 percent approval, 50 percent disapproval

Florida: 35 percent approval, 56 percent disapproval

Georgia: 32 percent approval, 57 percent disapproval

Idaho: 22 percent approval, 72 percent disapproval

Illinois: 44 percent approval, 47 percent disapproval

Indiana: 28 percent approval, 64 percent disapproval

Iowa: 33 percent approval, 56 percent disapproval

Kansas: 27 percent approval, 64 percent disapproval

Kentucky: 23 percent approval, 69 percent disapproval

Louisiana: 27 percent approval, 62 percent disapproval

Maine: 38 percent approval, 52 percent disapproval

Maryland: 46 percent approval, 42 percent disapproval

Michigan: 37 percent approval, 53 percent disapproval

Minnesota: 41 percent approval, 50 percent disapproval

Mississippi: 28 percent approval, 62 percent disapproval

Missouri: 28 percent approval, 64 percent disapproval

Montana: 34 percent approval, 58 percent disapproval

Nebraska: 26 percent approval, 66 percent disapproval

Nevada: 32 percent approval, 59 percent disapproval

New Hampshire: 42 percent approval, 49 percent disapproval

New Jersey: 43 percent approval, 47 percent disapproval

New Mexico: 36 percent approval, 54 percent disapproval

New York: 42 percent approval, 46 percent disapproval

North Carolina: 34 percent approval, 57 percent disapproval

North Dakota: 21 percent approval, 72 percent disapproval

Ohio: 30 percent approval, 61 percent disapproval

Oklahoma: 23 percent approval, 69 percent disapproval

Oregon: 42 percent approval, 46 percent disapproval

Pennsylvania: 34 percent approval, 56 percent disapproval

Rhode Island: 44 percent approval, 47 percent disapproval

South Carolina: 31 percent approval, 60 percent disapproval

South Dakota: 30 percent approval, 63 percent disapproval

Tennessee: 26 percent approval, 66 percent disapproval

Texas: 29 percent approval, 61 percent disapproval

Utah: 26 percent approval, 62 percent disapproval

Virginia: 36 percent approval, 55 percent disapproval

Washington: 42 percent approval, 49 percent disapproval

West Virginia: 19 percent approval, 75 percent disapproval

Wisconsin: 37 percent approval, 55 percent disapproval

Wyoming: 21 percent approval, 73 percent disapproval

There are only four states where Biden’s approval is above water are:

Hawaii: 49 percent approval, 41 percent disapproval

Maryland: 46 percent approval, 42 percent disapproval

Massachusetts: 46 percent approval, 42 percent disapproval

Vermont: 51 percent approval, 37 percent disapproval

Overall, the poll showed Biden with only 35 percent approval from the respondents and a 55 percent disapproval, and ten percent who have no opinion. The poll showed Biden with net approval of negative 19.

This comes nearly six months before the midterm elections in November when the Democrats have little to show little accomplishments. After being in office for over a year, Biden has seen some of the lowest approval ratings after dealing with many problems such as the supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Additionally, the “marquee legislation” of his legislative agenda, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for months.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 199,661 responses tracked between January 20 and May 9. The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can happen either over time or rapidly.

