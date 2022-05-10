WATCH: Mehmet Oz Shoots Skeet to Show 2A Support

Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (R) renewed his pro-gun claims by releasing a video of himself shooting skeet and discussing the importance of the Second Amendment.
The video opens with Oz saying, “My father taught me how to handle my first gun. I taught my son, Oliver, how to do the same.”
It shows Oz taking one shot on a steel target with a Glock handgun then shooting skeet with an over/under shotgun.
Oz says people who believe he will not support guns are “dead wrong.”
He looks into the camera and says: “Our Second Amendment is not just about hunting. It’s about our constitutional right to protect ourselves from intruders or from an overly intrusive government.”
Oz points out that he is endorsed by Ted Nugent, Rick Perry, and former president Donald Trump.
The video closes with him saying, “As your next U.S. Senator, I will fight for our constitutional rights.”
On February 23, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out Oz reportedly told would-be voters in Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania, he supports a red flag law.
LevittownNow.com reported Oz was in Lower Bucks County, where he talked of being pro-Second Amendment but voiced support for a red flag law that allows mental evaluations to determine who should — and should not — own guns.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.