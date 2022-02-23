Report: Dr. Oz Tells Would-Be Voters He Supports a Red Flag Law

Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz, held a campaign stop in Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, where he reportedly told would-be voters that he supports a red flag law.

Oz is in the running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania.

LevittownNow.com reports that Oz was in Lower Bucks County, where he talked of being pro-Second Amendment but voiced support for a red flag law that allows mental evaluations to determine who should — and should not — own guns.

Oz focused on a red flag law push on his television show in September 2019, where he discussed red flag “signs” that he said should trigger using such a law against a gun owner.

He said that the red flag signs could be seen by “a co-worker, a relative, an ex-spouse or a spouse, a neighbor, even a friend…”

During interaction with his studio audience Dr. Oz stressed his belief in the importance of the ability to remain “anonymous” for people who report someone under red flag laws.

Oz said, “Part of the hope, I gather, is that we’ll make a system so that I can call in and say there is evidence besides my testimony that this person is dangerous. Look at their Facebook feed or social media postings or comments they’ve made to other co-workers besides me. Do a little investigating, I’m alerting you, putting a little red flag up there saying this person is a concern.”

He added that his hope would be that states would then take over and the person who initiated the call would not be identified.

A middle school teacher in Oz’s audience asked about the option of using red flag laws to report 10-year-olds.

