A three-judge panel for the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit struck down California’s ban on semiautomatic rifle sales to 18-20 year-olds on Wednesday.

The suit against the law was brought by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and joined by the Firearms Policy Coalition, Inc., Firearms Policy Foundation, Calguns Foundation, Poway Weapons and Gear and PWG Range, North County Shooting Center, Inc., Beebe Family Arms and Munitions, and Matthew Jones, as well as two other private citizens.

A federal appeals court has ruled that California's ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under age 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel said that the law violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. https://t.co/vaQ5lhga7L — The Associated Press (@AP) May 11, 2022

The panel’s majority opinion was written by Judge Ryan Nelson and joined by Judge Kenneth Lee, both of whom were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Nelson wrote:

(T)he Second Amendment protects the right of young adults to keep and bear arms, which includes the right to purchase them. The district court reasoned otherwise and held that the laws did not burden Second Amendment rights at all: that was legal error…(T)he district court erred by applying intermediate scrutiny, rather than strict scrutiny, to the semiautomatic centerfire rifle ban. And even under intermediate scrutiny, this ban likely violates the Second Amendment because it fails the ‘reasonable fit’

test.

SAF founder and executive vice president, Alan Gottlieb, responded to the ruling, saying, “We are delighted with the opinion. … The court majority rightly recognized that delaying the exercise of a right until age 21 does irreparable harm. It also applied strict scrutiny to the semi-auto ban.”

The case is Jones vs. Bonta, No. 20-56174 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

