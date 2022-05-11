Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a 27-point lead in the Texas Attorney General Republican primary runoff election, according to a recent poll.

Paxton is polling at 58 percent, compared to Texas land commissioner George P. Bush’s 31 percent.

JUST IN: Trump-Backed Ken Paxton leads George P. Bush by 27 points: CWS Research Poll TX AG Republican Primary Runoff

Ken Paxton 58% (+27)

George P. Bush 31% May 4-10 / 992 LV https://t.co/M2GH1YT8Qt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 11, 2022

The Texas GOP attorney general primary headed towards a runoff election between Paxton and Bush after Paxton failed to reach the 50 percent threshold necessary to avoid a runoff election. In March, Paxton earned 42.7 percent of the vote while Bush came in second place with 22.2 percent.

Paxton has served as the state’s Attorney General since 2015 and has the support of former President Donald Trump.

Bush is the son of former Florida Governor and failed presidential candidate Jeb Bush.

Bush unsuccessfully courted Trump for his endorsement, but the former President ultimately threw this support behind Paxton, who led the election integrity battle during the 2020 election season when he sued four battleground states.

“It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in his endorsement. “Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!”

Defend Texas Liberty PAC surveyed 992 likely primary runoff voters from May 4 to May 10. The poll has a margin of error of ± 3.11 percent.

The runoff election will happen on May 24.