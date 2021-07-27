George P. Bush Fails to Win Donald Trump Endorsement, Despite Pandering

Texas political figure George P. Bush failed to win an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Monday for the state attorney general race.

The former president endorsed current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for reelection — even though he is under investigation by the FBI for dealings with political donors and was indicted for securities fraud.

“Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas,” Trump wrote. “He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!”

Honored to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/LMOtAjVooy — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 27, 2021

George P. Bush, the son of failed presidential candidate Jeb Bush, worked hard to demonstrate to Trump he fully supported the president in an attempt to win his endorsement.

He pinned a picture of himself and Trump on his Twitter account, after visiting the former president in Bedminster, New Jersey in June.

The left’s out of control policies are eroding the fabric of our nation. It was great to see Pres. Trump today & discuss how we must come together as a party to restore America First Priorities. I appreciate his friendship & kind words as we work together to Keep America Great. pic.twitter.com/pEMuCUOCBi — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) July 12, 2021

During the campaign, Bush’s team gave out beer koozies reminding voters of positive things that Trump had said about him.

I missed out on the @georgepbush swag yesterday: The koozie says "this is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him" – Donald Trump #txlege pic.twitter.com/pFTzQCmoRG — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 3, 2021

But Trump remained loyal to Paxton, who helped lead the fight challenging the 2020 presidential election by suing four battleground states. The Supreme Court did not take up the case. Paxton also spoke at Trump’s rally in Washington, DC, on January 6th to challenge the election results.

Bush responded to Trump’s endorsement by again pointing out Paxton’s legal troubles on social media.

“I’m running for Attorney General because Texans deserve integrity and honesty from the office of Texas’ top law enforcement official,” Bush said. “Texans deserve a candidate without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments.”