Gas Prices in Joe Biden’s America Hit Another Record High

Gas prices in President Joe Biden’s America hit another record high on Friday as the Biden administration continues its assault on American energy independence.

The national gas price average rose yet again on Friday after reaching new highs over the course of the week.

On Friday, the average for regular gas reached $4.432, up from the record of $4.418 that the U.S. hit on Thursday. The national average for mid-grade is $4.794, and the average for premium is $5.072. Diesel also hit a new high on Friday, standing at $5.560.

The average price is well over $5.00 for regular gas in states such as California and Nevada.

The new record is just the latest after a week of climbing prices at the pump. All the while, the Biden administration has continued its assault on American energy independence, which started on day one with the cancelation of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Then this week, a spokesperson for the Interior Department confirmed that the Biden administration canceled gas lease sales in Alaska and the Gulf of New Mexico.

As Breitbart News reported:

A spokesperson for the Interior Department said on Wednesday the “Cook Inlet lease sale would not proceed due to insufficient industry interest. Meanwhile, the planned sale of two leases, lease 259 and lease 261, in the Gulf of Mexico will not proceed due to contradictory court rulings on the leases,” according to The Hill. When the president first took office in 2021, he signed an executive order freezing all new oil and gas leasing on federal lands only to have it struck down by Judge James Cain, a Trump appointee. After appealing the ruling, a Washington, D.C. District Court “invalidated another Gulf of Mexico lease sold by the federal government, lease 257.” The Alaska ruling affects a separate lease than the ones named by the Interior Department spokesperson.

Democrats, who have full power in D.C., controlling the White House, Senate, and House, have yet to accept responsibility for the continued rise in prices, placing the blame on oil and gas companies. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is under the impression that Americans are doing the same.

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats,” she said last month.

“I think they’re blaming oil companies. They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry,” she added.

