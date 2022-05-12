National Gas Price Average Hits Another Record High

The national gas price average hit another record high on Thursday as the Biden administration continues to worsen the situation, canceling oil and gas lease sales in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday while continuing to blame the current state of affairs on oil and gas companies and ignoring President Biden’s day-one assault on American energy independence.

According to AAA, the national gas price average for regular unleaded hit another record high on Thursday, reaching $4.418 — up from Tuesday’s record high of $4.37. Diesel also reached a new record high of $5.557 on Thursday.

According to the data, the national average for mid-grade gas is now $4.777, and it is now over $5.00 for premium — $5.062.

The average price is even higher in several states, including blue California, where the regular statewide gas average nears $6.00 per gallon — $5.853.

The continued increase comes on the heels of the Biden administration’s canceling oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Cook Inlet and the Gulf of Mexico, as Breitbart News reported:

A spokesperson for the Interior Department said on Wednesday the “Cook Inlet lease sale would not proceed due to insufficient industry interest. Meanwhile, the planned sale of two leases, lease 259 and lease 261, in the Gulf of Mexico will not proceed due to contradictory court rulings on the leases,” according to the Hill. When the president first took office in 2021, he signed an executive order freezing all new oil and gas leasing on federal lands only to have it struck down by Judge James Cain, a Trump appointee. After appealing the ruling, a Washington, D.C. District Court “invalidated another Gulf of Mexico lease sold by the federal government, lease 257.” The Alaska ruling affects a separate lease than the ones named by the Interior Department spokesperson.

Democrats have followed Biden’s lead and failed to take responsibility for climbing gas prices. Rather, they blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as oil and gas companies.

Americans “know that Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, nasty, bitter invasion of Ukraine has led to higher prices at the pump,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said during a joint press conference last month.

“They know that COVID-related supply issues have caused shortages at a time when demand is skyrocketing,” he continued, blaming “market manipulation and price gouging.”

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during the press conference, echoing her party’s narrative.

“I think they’re blaming oil companies. They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry,” she added.

