Joe Biden Condemns Buffalo Shooting as a ‘Racially Motivated Act of White Supremacy and Violent Extremism’

President Joe Biden reacted to the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday during a speech in Washington, DC.

Ten people in a grocery store were shot and killed by a gunman and three others were wounded on Saturday before he surrendered to police. Eleven of the victims were black and two were white. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the 18-year-old suspected gunman used an AR-15.

The president personally reacted to the shooting during his speech at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Capitol Hill.

He described the shooter as “a lone gunman armed with weapons of war and a hate-filled soul.”

“We’re still gathering the facts, but already the Justice Department has stated publicly that it is investigating the matter as a hate crime,” Biden continued. “Racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism.”

Biden described racial hatred as a “stain” on the United States and called for change.

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America,” he said. “Our hearts are heavy once again but our resolve must never ever waver.”