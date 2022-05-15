Report: Gun Used in Buffalo Grocery Attack Was Acquired Legally

The gun used to kill innocents in Saturday’s attack on Buffalo’s Tops Friendly Market was acquired legally.

The UK Independent reports on Sunday morning the New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced the gun was acquired legally.

ABC 7 indicated the attacker used a rifle which was purchased at a store in Broome County, New York.

USA Today observed that after pointing out the legal acquisition of the gun, Hochul noted it was illegally modified via ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds.

Hochul indicated law enforcement agencies were trying to determine where the gunman had acquired the magazines, as magazines holding more than ten rounds are illegal in New York.

Breitbart News noted the suspected gunman in the April 12, 2022, New York City subway attack also acquired his gun legally.

FOX News explained the suspect bought his handgun in 2011 “at a pawn shop in Columbus, Ohio.” Such a purchase would have required passage of a background check.

The vast majority of high profile public attackers over the past 15 years have acquired their guns legally. Here is a short list of some of the attackers who got their guns legally:

Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)

Atlanta-Area attacker (March 16, 2021)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York No. 3 in the nation for “gun law strength.”

New York gun controls include universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group indicates New York also requires owners of pre-ban “assault weapons” to register those firearms with the state government.

