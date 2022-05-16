The establishment media, in an attempt to defend President Joe Biden, have seemingly confirmed that the administration is “providing baby formula” to border crossers and illegal aliens at the United States-Mexico border as Americans suffer shortages.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) accused the Biden administration of “sending pallets … of baby formula to the border” to care for border crossers and illegal aliens arriving with babies.

At the same time, more than 50 percent of baby formula supply is out of stock in eight states now, including Texas, Arizona, and West Virginia. Low-income American households have been the hardest hit by the shortage.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

In an effort to defend the Biden administration, the Washington Post published a report calling Cammack’s concerns “ridiculous faux outrage.” That report, though, confirms that the administration is, in fact, ensuring baby formula is available for border crossers and illegal aliens.

The Post reports:

This is a ridiculous faux outrage. The shortage of baby formula is a serious issue that the administration is seeking to address. But at the same time, the administration cannot be faulted for following the law and providing baby formula to undocumented immigrants. Anyone who suggests this is the result of specific Biden policies, i.e., his “reckless, out-of-touch priorities,” earns Four Pinocchios. [Emphasis added]

Likewise, in a similar defense of the Biden administration, the New York Times similarly confirms that baby formula is plentiful at the border for border crossers and illegal aliens.

“… it is inaccurate to suggest that President Biden is choosing to prioritize the needs of immigrant children over those of American children,” the Times reports:

Providing food — like formula — and water to migrant children detained at the border is required by a lawsuit settlement, and the Trump administration also adhered to that requirement. And it is unlikely that the amount of formula in stock at detention facilities would meaningfully ease the shortage. [Emphasis added]

Politifact concluded that there “contains an element of truth,” referring to the fact that baby formula is being provided to border crossers and illegal aliens at the border but rated Cammack’s claims as “Mostly False.”

America First Legal Founder Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to former President Trump, called the shortage just another part of “Joe Biden’s America.”

“We live in a country where every illegal alien in the world who shows up at our border will be guaranteed baby formula on demand, but American mom and dads cannot feed their own children,” Miller said.

Cammack has said,”this is exactly what America last looks like.”

“This just points, again, to how out of touch this administration is, and they could stop this with a simple policy change,” Cammack said this week.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.