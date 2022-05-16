GOP Rep. Cammack: ‘Multiple Stocked Warehouses’ of Baby Formula at Border Shows ‘How Out of Touch this Administration Is’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) touched on her recent visit to the U.S.-Mexico border after being sent pictures of stockpiles of baby formula being held there amid a nationwide shortage.

Cammack said she saw “multiple stocked warehouses” of formula, adding “there’s more en route.” She argued it pointed “to how out of touch” the Biden administration was.

“Yesterday, I was on the border myself, and the facts on the ground are exactly how we have been stating them,” Cammack outlined. “You know, last week, I received text messages and photos from border patrol agents showing a stockpile of baby formula, and there was complete outrage from the White House and CNN and other liberal outlets claiming that we were lying, so I decided to go down myself and film it, and low and behold, not only was there stocked warehouses, but there were multiple stocked warehouses that have been not only filled with baby formula and diapers and wipes and clothing, but they have been doing this for months. And there’s more en route. And this just points, again, to how out of touch this administration is, and they could stop this with a simple policy change.”

Cammack also noted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s claim that the administration had been working “from day one” to fix the crisis, calling the remark a “lie.”

“And to the Secretary of Transportation’s remarks that they have been on top of this from day one? That is a lie,” she declared. “They canceled 43% of this manufacturer’s production with no plan to backfill that market share that they make up, so how have they been on top of this? Because moms for months have been saying it was getting harder and harder to find formula. This is just another example of the broken administration that doesn’t know how to govern.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent