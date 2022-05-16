Pentagon Says Military Families Also Facing Baby Formula Shortage

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that military families are also seeing shortages of baby formula in groceries stores on military bases, known as “commissaries,” in the United States and abroad.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said at a press conference that current stock levels of baby formula at commissaries are about 50 percent the normal amount at U.S.-based commissaries and about 70 percent the normal amount at overseas commissaries.

“We’re not immune to the same supply chain problems that other families across America are experiencing, and as you know we have the commissary system on bases that provides groceries and food stuffs for military families as a benefit of being in the military,” Kirby said.

“But again, we’re not immune to this problem, so we’re working our way through that very, very, very hard,” he added.

Kirby said the Defense Commissary Agency (DCA) is monitoring the current market situation impacting the supply of baby formula.

“Our assessment right now is that both overseas and remote commissaries are currently at an adequate level of supplies for baby formula,” Kirby said, adding that the Pentagon is monitoring the situation.

He said DCA is working to ensure that all orders for overseas and remote stores receive baby formula shipments and is working “daily with distributors to address any product disruptions.”

“We obviously take it very, very seriously — our responsibility to make sure that the kind of things our families need to take care of themselves, to feed their children, we take that very seriously and we’re working very hard at that,” he added.

