How low can President Joe Biden go in the public’s estimation? Voters might be about to find out as he appears to be failing on every count.

An NBC News poll released Sunday shows Biden’s job approval rating has plunged to a fresh low, with just 39 percent of Americans approving of the job he’s doing and 56 percent disapproving.

Those numbers represents the lowest mark of his presidency.

Inflation, the economy and border security are the three main areas where voters see Biden failing them. The overall cost of living is standing as the public’s top issue.

First gas, then heating and now rents. Runaway inflation is driving rents skywards across Joe Biden’s America, delivering an average of a 20 percent increase in the U.S.’s biggest 50 cities over the past 12 months, a study details. https://t.co/5j1UgN8y7J — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 21, 2022

Only 37 percent of Americans view Biden in a positive light, according to the poll, which shows his favorability rating hovers around the same percentage currently as former President Donald Trump’s.

Only 33 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the economy (unchanged from March), 41 percent approve of his handling of the war between Russia and Ukraine (also unchanged) and 59 percent approve of the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic (up eight points).

Biden appears to have lost ground once again after making some gains. Earlier this month, 42 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s job in a Washington Post-ABC News poll, which was up five percentage points from a previous poll in February.

MEDIA FAIL: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris now have unfavorable ratings higher than Donald Trump’s. https://t.co/wWn5p9ASTf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 10, 2021

Overall the cost of living remains the public’s top issue facing the country — followed by jobs and the economy; voting rights and election integrity; abortion; immigration and the border; and climate change.

The NBC News poll was conducted May 5-7, 9-10 of 1,000 adults — including 750 on their cell phone. It has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points. The margin of error of for the 790 registered voters surveyed is plus-minus 3.49 percentage points.