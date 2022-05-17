Chuck Edwards Unseats Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina’s 11 District

North Carolina State Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) unseated Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) in the state’s 11th congressional district primary.

Dave Wasserman, the House editor of the Cook Political Report, reported that Cawthorn lost his renomination to state Sen. Edwards.

I've seen enough: Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) has lost renomination to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) in the #NC11 GOP primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 18, 2022

Cawthorn faced increasing attacks from the left and establishment media outlets over many issues, including:

“I’ve really never seen the swamp launch such a coordinated attack against any individual in politics except for Donald Trump,” Cawthorn said in reaction to the attacks against him.

Former Texas Gov. and Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry endorsed Edwards during the 11th congressional district primary:

Gov. Rick Perry knows a true conservative when he sees one. So proud to have received this surprise endorsement!#ncpol #wncpol #NC11 pic.twitter.com/2vk4gqgqva — Chuck Edwards (@ChuckEdwards4NC) May 14, 2022