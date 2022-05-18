Coles, an Australian supermarket chain, is the latest company to go full woke, as it is now offering ten days of paid gender affirmation leave for transgender or “gender diverse” employees.

David Brewster, the grocery giant’s chief legal and safety officer, said the company knows of “at least 900 team members who identify as transgender or gender diverse” out of its roughly 124,00 employees. As a result, the company is offering ten days of leave, allowing transgender or “gender diverse” employees to pursue “any process that a team member undergoes to affirm/confirm their gender identity.”

“This may be in the forms of social affirmation, medical affirmation or legal affirmation,” a Coles spokesperson told the Daily Mail Australia.

“This may include attending medical or specialist appointments, legal appointments, attending counseling services, attending services supporting their mental health and wellbeing, under-taking hormone therapy or medical surgical processes,” the spokesperson added.