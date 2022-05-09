Target Collaborates with ‘Queer-Owned’ Brand to Sell Chest Binders

Target stores, which are no stranger to political controversy, are wading in the waters yet again, collaborating with what has been described as “queer-owned” brands to assist in normalizing radical transgender ideology by selling chest binders — apparel to flatten women’s chests.

Target recently collaborated with the brand TomboyX, which identifies itself as a brand that is “passionate about fostering acceptance and equality.”

“We are a queer-founded brand dedicated to empowering our LGBTQ+ community year-round, and advocating for equal representation and celebration of all people,” the brand states, offering products for “all bodies and needs, of all sizes and across the gender spectrum.” “Gender Euphoria” is one of its signature collections, and includes “tucking” bikini bottoms as well as “compression” tops, or chest binders.

A brief search on Target’s website shows some of the pieces the department store offers as part of the collaboration, including “pride” packing underwear, “pride” bras, and a $25.00 “compression top,” or chest binder.

LGBT activist explains on TikTok (app targeting youth) how young girls can hide chest binders from their parents. pic.twitter.com/aTZWXZXUYM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 4, 2022

Target is also collaborating with Humankind, another “queer-owned” brand focusing on gender-inclusive swimwear. Some of the pieces offered at Target as part of the collaboration include several LGBT “pride” pieces, including swim trunks that read, “cheers queers.”

This is far from the first time Target has jumped into the political fray, sparking significant controversy in 2016 after jumping into the transgender bathroom debate, making it clear that biological men could use women’s changing rooms and bathrooms.

“Inclusivity is a core belief at Target,” the company said at the time. “It’s something we celebrate. We stand for equality and equity, and strive to make our guests and team members feel accepted, respected and welcomed in our stores and workplaces every day.”

“We welcome transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity,” it added.

As Breitbart News has previously reported:

The current imbroglio should not be a surprise, as for years Target has been a big purveyor and supporter of gay-friendly policies and causes. So, this current bathroom policy issue is not the first time the chain waded into left-wing issues. On its corporate website, for instance, there are many posts and announcements celebrating the LGBT lifestyle. Furthermore, last year, Target was a corporate sponsor of the “Out & Equal” conference, a summit aimed at forcing corporations into adopting gay-friendly workplace policies.

The transgender bathroom decision triggered a #BoycottTarget petition setting up another major cultural battle as far-leftists attempted to advance their radical gender ideology.

Notably, in 2015, Target opted to make the toy section “gender neutral,” moving away from “gender-based signs” to “help strike a better balance.”