Census Bureau Undercounted 5 Red States, Overcounted 6 Blue States

The United States Census Bureau undercounted five red states and overcounted six blue states in the 2020 Census, according to a report issued by the agency this month.

For years, the establishment media and left-wing think tanks went after former President Donald Trump’s administration by accusing officials of using the 2020 Census to undercount constituencies that leaned Democrat.

When Trump sought to put the American citizenship question back on the Census, left-wing Brookings Institute executives accused the administration of trying “to hijack” the process and “imperil America’s future.”

The Washington Post editorial board, in March, alleged that the Trump administration “got exactly what it wanted” when the Census Bureau found that minority communities in the United States had been undercounted in the final tally.

“The Trump administration might have failed in its effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the U.S. Census. But it still managed to get exactly what it wanted: a less accurate count that diminishes minority communities in the United States,” the Post editorial board wrote.

Now, the Census Bureau has issued a report detailing how a number of states were undercounted while otherwise were overcounted. The states that were undercounted include Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas — all but one of which voted twice for Trump in the last two presidential elections.

The states that were overcounted include Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah — six of which are Democrat strongholds.

“Achieving an accurate count for all 50 states and DC is always a difficult endeavor, and these results suggest it was difficult again in 2020, particularly given the unprecedented challenges we faced,” Census Bureau Director Robert Santos said in a statement.

The data suggests that voters who twice voted to elect Trump over Democrat candidates were more likely to be undercounted in the 2020 Census than voters who backed Democrats against Trump in the last two elections.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.