Joe Biden: Putin ‘Must Pay a Dear Price’ for ‘Barbarism’ in Ukraine

President Joe Biden continued escalating his aggressive rhetoric against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Biden expressed his desire for the world to make an example of Putin for invading Ukraine.

“He has to pay. Russia has to pay a long-term price for that,” Biden said, adding it was “so important” that “Putin pay a dear price for his barbarism in Ukraine.”

Biden commented on Putin during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Japan.

He pointed to reports of Russian bombings of schools, hospitals, and museums in Ukraine.

“I believe that what Putin is attempting to do is eliminate the identity of Ukraine, he can’t occupy it, but he can try to destroy its identity,” Biden said.

The president said that if the United States and the rest of the world failed to punish Putin for his actions, it would only enable China to act in Taiwan.

“What signal does that send to China, about the cost of attempting, attempting to take Taiwan by force?” he asked.

Biden previously asserted that the Russian president “cannot remain in power” during a speech in Poland in March.