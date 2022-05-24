Former President Barack Obama responded to Tuesday’s attack on Robb Elementary School by criticizing the “gun lobby” and pushing for “action” on guns now.

The New York Times quoted Obama saying, “Nearly 10 years after Sandy Hook — and 10 days after Buffalo — our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way that might help prevent these tragedies.”

Obama added, “It’s long past time for action, any kind of action. And it’s another tragedy — a quieter but no less tragic one — for families to wait another day.”

President Joe Biden also responded to the Robb Elementary School attack, including mention of an “assault weapons” ban.

Biden even maligned the idea of purchasing firearms that Democrats label as “assault weapons,” saying, “What in God’s name do you need an ‘assault weapon’ for except to kill someone? Deer aren’t running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for God’s sake.”

