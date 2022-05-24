Joe Biden Refuses to Explain Confusing Taiwan Comments: ‘The Policy Has Not Changed’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday refused to address comments he made about being willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan.

The president was asked about his remarks during a photo appearance for his Quad Fellowship announcement in Tokyo.

“Is the policy of strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan dead?” a reporter asked.

“No,” Biden replied shortly.

“Could you explain?” the reporter asked.

“No,” Biden replied.

He added, “The policy has not changed at all. I stated that when I made my statement yesterday.”

Biden angered China after he said Monday he would be willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, citing the Taiwan Act.

The Taiwan Act allows Washington to establish “relations” with Taipei separately from Beijing and allows the United States “to provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character,” but does not make a military commitment to defend Taiwan’s independence.

No military treaty exists between Taiwan and America.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to Biden’s comments, insisting Taiwan was “an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

The U.S. does not recognize Taiwan as a state, a concession to China granted by former President Jimmy Carter.

Biden has repeatedly angered China with his comments about Taiwan but always walks back his comments to try and reassure the Chinese communist regime.