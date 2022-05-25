President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he and first lady Jill Biden would travel to Uvalde, Texas, after a mass shooting at an elementary school.

Biden said his trip to the Uvalde community would “let them know that we have a sense, just a sense of their pain and hopefully bring some little comfort to the community in shock, and grief, and in trauma.”

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday by a lone gunman who was killed by law enforcement during his violent rampage.

The president spoke about the shooting during a White House event to sign executive actions on police reform.

Biden again expressed his anger that his proposed gun control laws failed to pass in Congress.

“When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done to, if not completely stop, fundamentally change the amount of carnage that goes on in this country,” Biden said angrily.

The president used the school shooting to renew his calls for gun control, including a new assault weapons ban.

“To state the obvious… I’m sick and tired. I’m just sick and tired of what’s going on and continues to go on,” he said.

He again falsely claimed the Second Amendment was limited and did not give owners the ability to buy a cannon when it was first added to the Constitution.

“When it was passed, you couldn’t own a… you couldn’t own a cannon, you couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. It’s just, there have always been limitations,” Biden said.