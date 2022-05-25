U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a photo of the bullet-torn baseball hat one of the U.S. Border Patrol agents was wearing when grazed by a bullet during the shootout with the Robb Elementary School attacker.

The Daily Mail posted the photo, showing the bullet hole on the top right side of the hat:

CBP shares photo of bullet-grazed hat worn by agent during shootout at Texas elementary school https://t.co/hdgDncZ0LQ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 26, 2022

FOX News notes that the school attacker “fired at the agent as he breached a room with other agents and a bullet struck the hat.”

The identity of the agent has not been revealed, but Customs and Border Protection indicated that “the veteran agent is assigned to the Del Rio Sector in South Texas.”

Breitbart News pointed out that Border Patrol agents ended Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Agents responded to a law enforcement request for assistance regarding an active shooter situation inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Upon entering the building, Agents & law enforcement officers faced immediate gunfire from the subject, who was barricaded inside. — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 25, 2022

One Border Patrol agent was wounded when the gunman allegedly opened fire, and the attacker was killed by one of the agents.

