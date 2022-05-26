Oklahoma Governor Defends Abortion Law: We Have a ‘Responsibility’ to Protect Life from Conception

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Thursday defended his decision to sign the strictest abortion law in the country, making it clear that people have a “responsibility” to protect life from conception.

“I promised Oklahomans that as governor I would sign every piece of pro-life legislation that came across my desk and I am proud to keep that promise,” Stitt said, addressing his critics.

“From the moment life begins at conception is when we have a responsibility as human beings to do everything we can to protect that baby’s life and the life of the mother,” he continued, asserting that most Oklahomans agree with him.

“That is what I believe and that is what the majority of Oklahomans believe. If other states want to pass different laws, that is their right, but in Oklahoma we will always stand up for life,” he added.

His remarks came after action taken on Wednesday, when he followed through with his promise to sign pro-life legislation that came to his desk.

As Breitbart News reported:

Under the law from Rep. Wendi Stearman, (R-Collinsville), Oklahoma will become the first state in the nation where nearly all abortions are prohibited. In 2021, 5,950 abortions were performed in the state, according to the Oklahoman. Representatives from Oklahoma’s four abortion clinics said they would stop, if they had not already, terminating pregnancies immediately upon HB 4327 taking effect.

Oklahoma’s law comes prior to the long-awaited ruling on the future of Roe v. Wade following the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling the 1973 decision. If Roe is overturned, it would place abortion laws back into the hands of each individual state.

Recent surveys indicate that most Americans believe abortion should be “mostly” or “always” illegal.