President Biden’s baby formula shortage is “purposeful,” Katie Arrington, Republican challenger to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), told Breitbart News Saturday.

“It should never have gotten to this point,” she told host Matt Boyle during an appearance on the show’s Memorial Day special.

“I mean, this is just dividing, right? And thanks, Nancy Mace, for voting to certify the elections and bringing up Joe Biden and being optimistic about his, you know, administration,” she said, referencing the optimism Mace expressed after Biden’s State of the Union address.

“I worked the COVID pandemic supply chain for President Trump and I …. told, you know, the Biden administration how they could solve the baby formula shortage immediately, which was simple, and they did it. They finally did it a week or a week or so later,” she said, explaining the importance of having the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “execute the emergency use agreements to get European baby formula into the U.S. and to use the contracts that I set up during COVID to airlift it in.”

“But the problem is something bigger and more ominous and dark,” she continued, pointing to the FDA shutting down the Abbott factory in Michigan.

“They said that there was a bacterial infection or bacterial exposure. So clean the factory. But the FDA didn’t go back to reopen it. Why? Because this is the Green New Deal,” she said, noting that “this is purposeful.”

“This whole supply chain shortage that they’re talking about is all Biden policy,” she said, deeming them “self-inflicted wounds by the Biden administration.”

LISTEN:

“There’s no reason for it. You have to think about the fact that if the government wanted that factory to be open, they would have busted themselves in half to get it back in line. And then Matt, I’m going to go a step further and say the WIC, the Women, Infants, and Children program in the United States — this is how purposeful it is folks — they only let three contracts out every year, right? So you can only buy three types of baby formula. And oddly enough, the bacteria … that they found in the factory in Michigan was one of the major largest suppliers. And you mean to tell me that they couldn’t get out and clean the facility since February until now?” she asked.

“It is absolutely a joke,” she said, adding that it is “the worst example of how the socialists and the Democrats are working” to make their radical agenda a reality.

“It’s heinous, and … people should go to jail for this,” she said. “This is heinous.”