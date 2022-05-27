Appearing Thursday on the Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) issued sharp criticism of Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke for interrupting a press conference during which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and other state officials provided updates on the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
A transcript is as follows:
LAURA INGRAHAM: What happened today at that press conference was so despicable, but from your perspective, tell us what happened.
LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK: When I sat down, I noticed Beto was in the second row on the end seat and I could literally see him moving forward, almost like he was getting ready to pounce. But I didn’t imagine–I could see maybe he was going to stand up and ask a question at some point or make a statement–but I could never imagine that on this day, when we were there to not only dissemination information and learn more and be there with this families, that he would pull such a political stunt. I said in my comments when he finally left that can’t we just one day, one week, one month of us all coming together for these children? Where’s our humanity? What we found out is Beto O’Rourke was more interested in his political ambitions than he was about those families.
