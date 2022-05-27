Watch: White Beto O’Rourke Supporter Calls Black Cop ‘F*cking Disgusting Pig’ at Anti-NRA Protest

Protesters in support of gun control hold signs outside the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. - America's powerful National Rifle Association kicked off a major convention in Houston Friday, days after the horrific massacre of children …
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

White liberal supporters of Beto O’Rourke (D) called black police officers “fucking disgusting” and a “fucking pig” at an anti-NRA protest outside of the organization’s annual convention in Houston, Texas.

One protester wearing a “Beto for Senate” shirt shouted at the black officers, “Fucking disgusting, Fucking pig,” according to a video obtained by Turning Point USA.

“How do you fucking feel? You’re a black cop protecting him! Fucking disgusting, Fucking pig,” the woman yelled.

Another protester can be heard yelling, “blood is on your hands, Those children’s blood is on your hands.”

The NRA protest comes less than one week after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 16 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The protesters gathered outside of the National Rifle Association’s 2022 convention to advocate for gun control laws. Several prominent gun control advocacy groups reportedly organized the protest, including Moms Demand Action, March for Our Lives, the Harris County Democrat Party, and Black Lives Matter Houston.

