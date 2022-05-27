White liberal supporters of Beto O’Rourke (D) called black police officers “fucking disgusting” and a “fucking pig” at an anti-NRA protest outside of the organization’s annual convention in Houston, Texas.

One protester wearing a “Beto for Senate” shirt shouted at the black officers, “Fucking disgusting, Fucking pig,” according to a video obtained by Turning Point USA.

INSANE: A @BetoORourke supporter screams at 2 black police officers calling them both a “F*CKING DISGUSTING PIG” here outside the 2022 NRA Convention in Houston Texas | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/N3PHlJkczt — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 27, 2022

“How do you fucking feel? You’re a black cop protecting him! Fucking disgusting, Fucking pig,” the woman yelled.

Another protester can be heard yelling, “blood is on your hands, Those children’s blood is on your hands.”

The NRA protest comes less than one week after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 16 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The protesters gathered outside of the National Rifle Association’s 2022 convention to advocate for gun control laws. Several prominent gun control advocacy groups reportedly organized the protest, including Moms Demand Action, March for Our Lives, the Harris County Democrat Party, and Black Lives Matter Houston.