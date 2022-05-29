An alleged intruder dragged a West Chester, Ohio, homeowner outside Saturday morning just prior 4 a.m. and was shot dead by another homeowner.

WCPO reports the alleged intruder was “assaulting” the homeowner when the other homeowner shot him.

WLWT notes the alleged intruder was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. One of the homeowners was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

On May 27, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out a woman with a pistol shot and killed a man who firing an AR-15 at a graduation party in Charleston, West Virginia.

WCHSTV observed Charleston Police Department Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett saying, “Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night.”

