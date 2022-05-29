The Hill: Democrats Have Lost Elections Because of Gun-Control Push

On Saturday, the Hill published a column on the Democrats’ precarious position of desiring to secure more gun control but knowing that pursuit of new gun laws has cost them elections in the past.

The Hill reported:

While Republicans have been criticized for an unwillingness to take even small steps to restrict access to guns in response to a national plague of mass shootings, it’s not lost on Democrats that the last time they had an extended debate and votes on ambitious gun proposals in 2013, they lost nine seats and their Senate majority in the following election.”

The Hill noted Democrats also believe voter pushback to the 1994-2004 “assault weapons” ban is part of why they lost the 2000 president election.

And here is something else to consider: ABC News noted the federal “assault weapons” ban was signed on September 8, 1994. Approximately two months later, the “GOP easily [took] control of the U.S. House and Senate, gaining 12 governorships and regaining control in 20 state legislatures,” according to History.com.

Were the Democrats resounding 1994 mid-term losses because of the “assault weapons” ban, too?

