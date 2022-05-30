Memorial Day Tributes Abound: ‘Be Worthy of the Brave Men & Women Who Didn’t Make it Home’

TOPSHOT - Jackson Leonard, age 8, the son of a US Marine, salutes with US Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers (Ret.) as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling to Remember ride near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by …
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty
Hannah Bleau

Memorial Day tributes flooded social media on Monday as Americans around the country honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, issued a specific request to Americans, asking them to “be worthy of the brave men & women who didn’t make it home & those abroad right now fighting to keep America free”:

He also posted pictures of men from his unit who never made it home.

“On #MemorialDay, we remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Today, I remember my fellow Green Berets from my unit that didn’t make it home. SSG Matthew Pucino 3/10/1975 – 11/23/2009 Operation Enduring Freedom,” he wrote, posting a series of image of his fellow Green Berets alongside the initial tribute:

Others expressed their gratitude as well —  from former President Donald Trump to several members of Congress and other influential figures.

“Happy Memorial Day! God Bless all of those who fought and worked sooo hard to build, and now SAVE, our Country. Many brave and beautiful souls were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Trump said in a post to TruthSocial.

“Please know that you are cherished, loved, and respected by all Americans, and much of the World,” he added. We are with you and will always be thinking of you and all you have done to MAKE AMERICA GREAT!

“Today, on #MemorialDay , we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” former first lady Melania Trump wrote as others paid their respects:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.