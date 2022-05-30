Memorial Day tributes flooded social media on Monday as Americans around the country honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, issued a specific request to Americans, asking them to “be worthy of the brave men & women who didn’t make it home & those abroad right now fighting to keep America free”:

BE WORTHY. My message to all Americans on this #MemorialDay is to be worthy of the brave men & women who didn't make it home & those abroad right now fighting to keep America free. Today and every day, I'm grateful for their sacrifices. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QKRc9vzGUs — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 30, 2022

He also posted pictures of men from his unit who never made it home.

“On #MemorialDay, we remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Today, I remember my fellow Green Berets from my unit that didn’t make it home. SSG Matthew Pucino 3/10/1975 – 11/23/2009 Operation Enduring Freedom,” he wrote, posting a series of image of his fellow Green Berets alongside the initial tribute:

SFC William Brian Woods

9/8/1977 – 8/16/2009 Operation Enduring Freedom#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/OU95j4y2qR — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 30, 2022

SFC Alejandro Granado

7/24/1967 – 8/2/2009 Operation Enduring Freedom#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/zv93kadLF9 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 30, 2022

SFC Severin Summers III

9/9/1965 – 8/2/2009 Operation Enduring Freedom#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/M9KN2v8N11 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 30, 2022

Others expressed their gratitude as well — from former President Donald Trump to several members of Congress and other influential figures.

“Happy Memorial Day! God Bless all of those who fought and worked sooo hard to build, and now SAVE, our Country. Many brave and beautiful souls were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Trump said in a post to TruthSocial.

“Please know that you are cherished, loved, and respected by all Americans, and much of the World,” he added. We are with you and will always be thinking of you and all you have done to MAKE AMERICA GREAT!

“Today, on #MemorialDay , we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” former first lady Melania Trump wrote as others paid their respects:

Today, on #MemorialDay 🇺🇸, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 30, 2022

On #MemorialDay, we honor and remember those who had gone before and paid the ultimate price to defend the Constitution of the United States of America. Always remember the cost of war and cherish those who’ve sacrificed. pic.twitter.com/yHcmrS601a — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 30, 2022

On #MemorialDay, we remember the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price for our country and freedom. From Bunker Hill, to Benghazi, to Baghdad, never forget their sacrifice. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 30, 2022

Today we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/UhFRRb4jcM — GOP (@GOP) May 30, 2022

Happy Memorial Day! Thank you to those who have served our country in uniform and gave their last full measure of devotion to our nation. God bless them and their memory. pic.twitter.com/gCWbhDNBIJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2022

#MemorialDay God bless the men & women who gave their lives serving and protecting our nation! 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pMnrIvRKTQ — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 30, 2022

None of us would have this opportunity and gift to live our lives in the greatest nation in the history of the world if not for courageous men and women who answered the call to serve in defense of our freedom and liberties, and paid the ultimate sacrifice. #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 30, 2022

We remember our brothers & sisters who sacrificed all. We reflect on how we can best honor their sacrifice in our own lives: treat each other wish respect & come together as Americans around our shared principles rooted in the Constitution. #MemorialDay #MurphChallenge pic.twitter.com/6o2KXXS48M — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 30, 2022