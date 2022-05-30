Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Involved in Car Crash Before DUI Arrest 

Paul Pelosi, husband to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was involved in a two-vehicle car crash roughly an hour before his arrest for driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Pelosi was driving eastbound down Walnut Drive when he attempted to cross State Route-29, and his 2021 Porsche was “struck by” a Jeep traveling northbound just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, CHP said in a statement.

Photos of the junction reportedly show Pelosi would have had to have driven through a stop sign to get on SR-29. Video of the crash site reportedly shows “a busted out fence and downed sign.”

CHP determined the crash to be a “two-vehicle non-injury crash” and arrested Pelosi for driving under the influence at 11:44 p.m., just five miles away from the Pelosi’s River Run vineyard. Law enforcement did not arrest the 48-year-old driver of the Jeep.

As Breitbart News reported:

The speaker’s husband was arrested just before midnight Saturday (11:44 p.m.) in Napa County and booked into jail hours later — just after four o’clock in the morning — on two counts, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network.

Pelosi was booked into jail on two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence but bailed out on a $5,000 bond at 7:26 a.m., according to local records.

Pelosi’s office has remained silent “on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”