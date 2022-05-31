Appearing Tuesday on the Fox News Channel, former Bill Clinton strategist Mark Penn warned that progressive primary campaign challenges against moderate Democrats are “destructive to the party.”
A transcript is as follows:
BILL HEMMER: I don’t know who wins [between Rep. Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros], but I do know that Republicans think that if Cisneros beats Cuellar, they stand a really good chance of flipping that seat. How do you see it?
MARK PENN: 175 votes is still 175 votes. It’s a very hard number to overcome. The entire presidency of a decade ago was decided on maybe 500 to 1500 votes. I think it’ll stand. We’ll see what happens. Obviously, there will be some legal work. I think the important point is, and Lincoln said it best, “a house divided cannot stand.” A series of primaries against moderate Democrats by the left is destructive to the party. Ultimately, it shrinks the party. Only 27 percent of this country is liberal, and consequently, a smaller percentage is purely progressive. It’s an unfortunate trend because it divides the party.
