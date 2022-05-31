Poll: Most Americans Blame Biden, Not Russia, for Rampant Inflation in the U.S.

Most Americans blame President Joe Biden, not Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for rampant inflation plaguing the U.S., a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

Most respondents, 59.9 percent, identified Biden’s policies and spending as the “leading contributor” to rising inflation in the U.S. compared to 31.6 percent who attributed it to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Opinions are sharply divided along party lines, as most Democrats, 55.2 percent, blame inflation on Russia’s war with Ukraine. However, 87.9 percent of Republicans and 61.1 percent of independents disagree, blaming Biden’s policies and spending.

The survey was taken May 25-29, 2022, among 1,091 likely general election voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error. It comes as Americans see yet another record broken on Tuesday as gas prices reached an all-time high of $4.622.

While the cost of goods continues to plague Americans’ wallets, the Biden administration continues to insist that inflation and rising gas prices have nothing to do with the administration’s policies.

“I think our policies help. Not hurt,” Biden told reporters earlier this month.

“The vast majority of the economists think that this is going to be a real tough problem to solve, but it’s not because of spending,” he asserted, absolving his administration of any guilt and explaining that it is a “confusing” situation.

“Right now it’s confusing. There’s a war in Ukraine and they’re scratching their head,” Biden said, concluding that the average person” did not understand why this is happening and later adding that he can “taste” their concerns.

Absent from Biden’s conversations is the fact that he, on day one, began dismantling American energy independence. The Biden administration doubled down on its energy policy by canceling oil and gas lease sales in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico, as Breitbart News reported on May 12.