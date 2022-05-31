A new attack ad from the American Principles Project PAC (APP PAC) has hit Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) for her sponsoring of a radical transgender bill that threatened women’s sports and would even place biological men in battered women shelters.

Nancy Mace has been in a fierce primary battle to hold onto her seat against the Trump-endorsed Katie Arrington and has often been characterized as a RINO with no allegiance to conservative values. The new ad from APP PAC draws attention to the fact that Mace helped sponsor the “Fairness for All Act,” which would have further contributed to the ongoing erasure of women at the hands of transgender radicals. Take a look:

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) co-sponsored a transgender rights bill that would take scholarships from female athletes, as well as allow men in girl's locker rooms, female prisons, and even women's shelters. Conservative? Not even close. Vote against @NancyMace on June 14. pic.twitter.com/kYRQJatjoc — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) May 31, 2022

APP PAC President Terry Schilling released a statement promising to release more ads attacking Mace and others like her.

“Nancy Mace is not a conservative. She spends more time trying to get on CNN or MSNBC than she does working on behalf of her constituents. Her priorities are way out of whack. South Carolina families deserve much better,” said Schilling, adding:

But make no mistake. We’re running these ads because of one particular issue — Mace’s support for a transgender rights bill. Our involvement here should be taken as a signal to the entire GOP: if you oppose the pro-family agenda, the pro-family movement will come for you. Mace won’t be the only Republican we target during this primary election cycle. We have a list. And we plan to take more scalps.

Mace also famously voted with House Democrats to hold former Trump adviser and former Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon in contempt over the January 6 subpoena. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Katie Arrington in February, denouncing Nancy Mace as an “absolutely terrible candidate.”

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal. Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican,” he said.