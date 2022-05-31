Watch Live: Korean Boy Band BTS Speaking at White House Press Briefing About Biden Racism Summit

President Joe Biden will meet Tuesday at the White House with BTS, a K-Pop boy band group from South Korea.

The president’s meeting will not be open to the press, but the group is expected to appear at the White House press briefing to offer some remarks.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 pm Eastern.

The president plans to discuss “Asian inclusion and representation” with the band, according to the White House release, and also “address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.”